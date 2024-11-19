Nashik Traffic Update: Vehicular Restrictions On November 19 and 23; Check Affected Areas

The movement of traffic in certain areas of the city will be restricted from Tuesday, November 19, to Saturday, November 23, due to the transportation of voting machines and election-related activities. Authorities have identified specific roads and areas where restrictions will be in effect to ensure smooth operations and security.

Key Details:

Restricted Roads and Locations: Government Girls High School.

Dada Saheb Gaikwad Hall , Bhabha Nagar.

, Bhabha Nagar. Meenatai Thakre Hall , Hirawadi.

, Hirawadi. Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium, Ambad. Entry into these areas will be prohibited on: Tuesday, November 19

Wednesday, November 20

Saturday, November 23 Purpose of Restrictions: November 19 (Tuesday) : Distribution of voting machines and equipment.

: Distribution of voting machines and equipment. November 20 (Wednesday) : Return of voting machines and equipment in the evening.

: Return of voting machines and equipment in the evening. November 23 (Saturday): Vote counting from 6 AM to 12 noon. During these times, traffic will be strictly restricted in the surrounding areas.

Traffic Management Plan:

No Entry Zones : Swami Narayan Chowk to Meenatai Thakre Hall (stadium) to KK Wagh College. Kamal Nagar Chowk to Meenatai Thakre Hall. CBS to Meher Signal Road (both sides) on Saturday, November 23 , from 6 AM to midnight. Road towards Sambhaji Stadium from Mahale Petrol Pump to Sinhast Nagar. State Bank Chowk to Mico Hall to Ratansingh Pardeshi Chowk.

Optional Routes : Under the Sky Overbridge. Kamal Nagar to Hirawadi Road. Ashok Stambh to Meher Signal to Shalimar.



Citizens are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Strict enforcement will be carried out, and alternative routes are suggested for smooth traffic flow.