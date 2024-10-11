Nashik Traffic Update: Vehicular Traffic Restricted in Ramkund for Ravana Dahan on Dussehra; Check Diversions

In Nashik, on the occasion of Dussehra (Saturday, 12th), a Ravana Dahan event will be held at Ramkund and Yashwant Maharaj Patangana, followed by a Ram-Lakshman Sena procession. Due to this, road traffic in the area will be restricted between 4 PM and 9 PM to ensure smooth event management and public safety.

Entry Restrictions:

All vehicle movements from Malegaon Stand, Sardar Chowk to Gadge Maharaj Bridge, and from Gadge Maharaj Bridge to Sardar Chowk and Ramkund will be halted during this time. Additionally, vehicles moving from Ramkund to Malegaon Stand will not be allowed to pass through.

Alternate Routes:

For vehicles usually taking the restricted routes, traffic will be diverted through Ganeshwadi, Katya Maruti Police Chowki, Nimani Bus Stand, and Panchavati Karanja to avoid congestion and ensure smooth transit.

Authorities have urged the public to follow the alternate routes and cooperate with the traffic management team to avoid inconvenience during the event.