Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple's ₹200 Fast-Track Darshan Scheme Faces Backlash Amid Post-Diwali Rush

Nashik’s renowned Trimbakeshwar temple is witnessing a surge in devotees during Diwali Padwa. Many pilgrims visiting the temple for darshan of Trimbakraj are taking advantage of a newly introduced ₹200 donation scheme for expedited darshan, allowing them to return home quickly. However, this scheme has sparked controversy as it has led to crowding in certain areas, raising concerns about fairness and accessibility.

Starting November 2, 2024, the temple trust has facilitated online booking for darshan, benefiting 2,000 devotees daily. Additionally, arrangements for on-site bookings have been made near the Kushavarta Tirtha and the Shivprasad building. These initiatives aim to reduce crowding at a single location and streamline the darshan process.

The dispersal of devotees has brought significant changes to the dynamics of the temple area. Business owners around the temple square, who previously benefited from the concentrated footfall, now see a more distributed influx. On the other hand, businesses near the Kushavarta Tirtha and the booking centers are thriving, creating new employment opportunities.

Moreover, the online booking system has prompted devotees to explore Kushavarta Tirtha and the Godavari River pilgrimage site. Earlier, many visitors would leave immediately after temple darshan, missing out on these significant landmarks.

The introduction of online and on-site booking facilities is improving the overall experience for devotees, encouraging them to spend more time in Trimbakeshwar. However, the implementation of the ₹200 donation scheme and the crowding it causes remain contentious topics among devotees.

As Trimbakeshwar adapts to these changes, it continues to balance tradition with modern conveniences, drawing both appreciation and debate.