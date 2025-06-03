Nashik: Two Pedestrians Injured, Vehicles Vandalised in Sanjivannagar by Gang With Koyata; One Arrested

Panic gripped the Sanjivannagar area near Ambad Link Road on Sunday night after a violent gang attacked two pedestrians with sharp weapons and vandalized several vehicles. Police have arrested one accused so far, while efforts are on to trace others involved.

According to Chunchale police, the incident took place around 10 pm near the Sanjivannagar water tank. Mohammad Faisal Wahid Sheikh (28) was walking on the road when 10 to 12 men on four two-wheelers surrounded and attacked him with knives. Another man, Mohammad Amirul Sheikh, who was also nearby, was similarly attacked with a machete. Both victims sustained serious injuries.

After the assault, the gang went on to vandalize several parked vehicles, including smashing the glass of a car in an apartment parking lot. A case has been registered at the Chunchale Ambad Industrial Estate police post.

The attack is believed to be an act of revenge for a previous fight. Police have arrested one suspect and are continuing their investigation to catch the remaining gang members.

Meanwhile, a disturbing trend has emerged in the CIDCO area – the rise of ‘Koyata gangs’. These groups, armed with machetes (koyata), have been spreading fear by attacking citizens and damaging property. In the last two months alone, four such violent incidents have been reported in the CIDCO area, leading to the arrest of 20 individuals.

Local residents are alarmed by the growing influence of such gangs and are demanding stronger police action to ensure public safety.