Nashik: Unidentified Man Found Dead With Stab Wounds on Head and Face at Chamarleni Foothills

The Mhasrul area of Nashik was shaken by a murder early Sunday morning. The police found the body of an unknown man on a dirt road at the foot of Chamarleni hill. The brutal killing has raised serious concerns, and police are now investigating who is behind the crime.

Around 7 am, locals who had gone for a morning walk spotted the blood-soaked body of a man aged around 30 to 35 years. The police were immediately informed. Senior Police Inspector Ankush Chintaman of Mhasrul Police Station, along with the crime investigation team, reached the scene quickly. Forensic experts and a dog squad were also called to assist in the investigation.

According to the police, the initial examination revealed that the attackers had repeatedly stabbed the victim’s head and face with a sharp weapon, causing his death. A blanket was also found a little away from the crime scene, while the deceased was wearing a blue-colored shirt.

The dog squad's sniffer dog, 'Google,' picked up a scent and ran some distance but could not continue further, indicating the trail may have gone cold.

The body was sent to the District Government Hospital for post-mortem. However, till late in the evening, the identity of the victim remained unknown. The Mhasrul police have registered a case of murder and are conducting a thorough investigation to trace the killers.