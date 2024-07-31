Nashik Ward 24 to See Improved Power Supply with Mahavitaran's Mega Plan

Mahavitran has launched a significant initiative to improve power supply reliability in Ward 24, which includes areas like Govindnagar and Old CIDCO in Nashik. This Rs 7.47 crore project is a joint success for Shiv Sena and the Satakarya Foundation, following their persistent advocacy efforts. Residents of Old CIDCO, Bhujbal Farm, Pangre Mala, Govindnagar, and surrounding areas have long endured frequent power outages, which have caused damage to household appliances and widespread inconvenience. Responding to these mounting concerns, Mahavitran has committed to implementing permanent solutions to enhance electricity distribution in these areas.

Under the leadership of Babasaheb Gaikwad (Deshmukh), President of the Satakarya Foundation, and with support from Shiv Sena activist Charushila Gaikwad (Deshmukh), Mahavitran officials have initiated critical infrastructure upgrades. These upgrades include replacing damaged cables along the 33 KV line and establishing an alternative power supply mechanism from the Satpur substation to ensure continuous power during emergencies.

Superintendent Engineer Gyandev Padalkar confirmed the commencement of these improvements, which are expected to ensure a reliable power supply once completed. The initiative has garnered appreciation from local residents and leaders, who have expressed their gratitude to Mahavitran for addressing the longstanding issues affecting their community.