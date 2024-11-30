Nashik Water Cut: Supply Shutdown Today as NMC Undertakes Maintenance and Upgrade Work

Residents of Nashik will face a complete water supply shutdown today (November 30) as the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), in collaboration with the Smart City Company, carries out essential maintenance and upgrade work. The initiative aims to streamline water distribution and reduce leakage issues across the city.

The work involves the installation of flow meters, valves, and other machinery at various water treatment plants and booster pumping stations. The maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of the city’s water supply system.

Due to this, water supply will remain suspended throughout the city on Saturday. On Sunday (December 1), certain areas may experience low-pressure water supply as the system stabilizes post-maintenance.

The NMC has appealed to citizens to cooperate and plan their water usage accordingly during this period. Residents are encouraged to store sufficient water in advance to meet their needs during the shutdown.

This temporary inconvenience is expected to contribute significantly to improving water management in Nashik, ensuring better service for all residents in the future. For any emergencies or further information, citizens can contact the municipal helpline.