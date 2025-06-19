Nashik Water Cut: Supply to Be Suspended on June 21 in These Areas

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has announced a complete water supply shutdown in the city on Saturday (21st June) due to important maintenance and upgradation works. The shutdown will begin at 9 am and continue till 6 pm. Additionally, on Sunday (22nd June), the morning water supply will be available but at low pressure.

As part of the ongoing Smart City project, several major works have been planned at the municipal water purification plants and pumping stations. New valves, flow meters, and sewerage channel equipment are being installed to upgrade the system. Preventive maintenance is also being carried out at the Gangapur Dam Pumping Station as part of pre-monsoon preparations.

Due to these works, water supply operations at Gangapur Dam Raw Water Pumping Station, Chehedi Pumping Station, and Mukne Dam Pumping Station will remain suspended in a phased manner on Saturday. As a result, the entire city will not receive water during the shutdown period.

The Water Supply Department has informed that installation of the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system is in progress at various water purification centers and water tanks under the Smart City initiative. Maintenance work is also being conducted at the Panchavati Water Purification Center and the University Water Tank.

In addition, repair and replacement of valves on main and sub-distribution water channels across the city are being carried out to ensure smooth and uninterrupted water supply in the future.

The Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to store adequate water in advance and cooperate during this temporary shutdown.