Nashik Water Supply Disruptions: Engineers Assigned to Resolve Frequent Issues Across City
By Chitra Rajguru | Published: October 24, 2024 11:32 AM2024-10-24T11:32:56+5:302024-10-24T11:45:54+5:30
Residents of various wards in Nashik city are facing frequent disruptions in their water supply. Many citizens have expressed their frustrations through complaints and marches, and this issue has been highlighted in local newspapers.
To address these concerns and ensure a smoother water supply, the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Water Supply Department has assigned specific engineers to oversee the situation. These engineers are responsible for improving the water supply in the affected areas.
Here is a list of the engineers along with their contact numbers for citizens to reach out for assistance:
- Panchwati
- Deputy Engineer: Narendra Shinde - 9890646036
- Nashik Road (Wards 2 & 3)
- Deputy Engineer: Shri. D. M. Bagul - 9890810007
- Ward 20
- Branch Engineer: Shri. T.P. Daptare - 9423179185
- Wards 17 & 18
- S.K. Engineer: Mr. Ashok Jeughale - 7768002051
- Wards 19, 21, and 22
- S.K. Engineer: Shri. Rajendra Ramdas Thakur - 9762692167
- Nashik East, Nashik West, Satpur, New Nashik
- Executive Engineer-2: Shri. Ravindra Dharankar - 94222 22965
- Ward 12
- Deputy Engineer: Mr. D. B. Ahire - 9422267193
- Ward 7
- K. Engineer: Mr. Sanjay Sudhakar Open - 9922441949
- Ward 13
- S.K. Engineer: Shri. Ghegadmal - 9503009264
- Wards 1 & 5
- S.K. Engineer: Shri. Popat Gangurde - 7030921892
- Ward 4
- S.K. Engineer: Shri. B. V. Jadhav - 8208809877
- Ward 6
- S.K. Engineer: Shri. Pradeep Balwant Bhamre - 9158480333
Residents are encouraged to contact these engineers if they experience any issues with their water supply.
