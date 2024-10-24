Nashik Water Supply Disruptions: Engineers Assigned to Resolve Frequent Issues Across City

Residents of various wards in Nashik city are facing frequent disruptions in their water supply. Many citizens have expressed their frustrations through complaints and marches, and this issue has been highlighted in local newspapers.

To address these concerns and ensure a smoother water supply, the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Water Supply Department has assigned specific engineers to oversee the situation. These engineers are responsible for improving the water supply in the affected areas.

Here is a list of the engineers along with their contact numbers for citizens to reach out for assistance:

Panchwati Deputy Engineer: Narendra Shinde - 9890646036 Nashik Road (Wards 2 & 3) Deputy Engineer: Shri. D. M. Bagul - 9890810007 Ward 20 Branch Engineer: Shri. T.P. Daptare - 9423179185 Wards 17 & 18 S.K. Engineer: Mr. Ashok Jeughale - 7768002051 Wards 19, 21, and 22 S.K. Engineer: Shri. Rajendra Ramdas Thakur - 9762692167 Nashik East, Nashik West, Satpur, New Nashik Executive Engineer-2: Shri. Ravindra Dharankar - 94222 22965 Ward 12 Deputy Engineer: Mr. D. B. Ahire - 9422267193 Ward 7 K. Engineer: Mr. Sanjay Sudhakar Open - 9922441949 Ward 13 S.K. Engineer: Shri. Ghegadmal - 9503009264 Wards 1 & 5 S.K. Engineer: Shri. Popat Gangurde - 7030921892 Ward 4 S.K. Engineer: Shri. B. V. Jadhav - 8208809877 Ward 6 S.K. Engineer: Shri. Pradeep Balwant Bhamre - 9158480333

Residents are encouraged to contact these engineers if they experience any issues with their water supply.