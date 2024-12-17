Nashik Weather Update: Cold Wave Hits City as Temperatures Dip Below 11°C

The cold wave has made a strong comeback in Nashik, with minimum temperatures consistently dropping below 11°C for the past week. Citizens are experiencing biting cold both during the day and night, with Monday (16th) recording a low of 9.4°C.

The cold intensified after a brief period of warmer weather in early December, when minimum temperatures unexpectedly rose to 21°C due to atmospheric changes caused by a cyclone. However, the mercury began to plummet from Sunday (8th), and since then, temperatures have remained consistently low.

The week saw the following minimum temperatures:

Monday (9th): 9.4°C

Tuesday (10th): 9.4°C

Wednesday (11th): 10.4°C

Thursday (12th): 11.7°C

Friday (13th): 11.9°C

Saturday (14th): 9.2°C

Sunday (15th): 10.6°C

Monday (16th): 9.4°C

Residents have been lighting fires to stay warm as the cold persists. According to meteorologist Manikrao Khule, the chill is due to cyclonic winds from the northwest, which are pushing cold air from North India into the region.

The harsh weather is expected to continue for at least three more days, with Nashik experiencing conditions similar to a cold wave. Citizens are advised to take precautions to stay warm during this cold spell.