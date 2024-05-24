Nashik Weather Update: Heatwave Persists, Temperature Soars Above 40 Degrees Celsius

The heatwave in Maharashtra persists, with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees in 21 out of 36 districts on Friday, May 24th. Nashik is bracing for scorching heat, expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius, prompting a heatwave alert for the city. Relative humidity is predicted to hover around 60%, intensifying the discomfort. Nashik has endured maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for four consecutive days. Although Thursday saw a slight drop in temperature by 0.8 degrees to 41.2 degrees Celsius due to partly cloudy weather, night temperatures remain elevated, ranging between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, leading to considerable discomfort among residents.

The relentless heatwave has prompted authorities to advise citizens to stay well-hydrated, minimize outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and take necessary precautions to cope with the extreme conditions.

Read More: Nashik Water Cut: NMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Interruption in City on May 25

The weather department is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve. Residents are urged to heed the advice of local authorities and take proactive measures to safeguard themselves from the heat.