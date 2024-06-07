Nashik Weather Update: High Temperatures and Humidity, Thunderstorms Expected

The heatwave in Nashik continues unabated, with another scorching day in the forecast. Today's maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C, while the minimum is predicted to be 25°C. Humidity levels are anticipated to remain high at around 74%. However, there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon, as thunderstorms and heavy winds are expected to roll in during the afternoon and evening.

Despite earlier predictions of rain, yesterday brought no relief to Nashik's residents. Temperatures soared to 37.2°C, with a minimum of 25.2°C. The oppressive humidity only added to the discomfort, leaving people feeling hot and sweaty.

Nashikites are eagerly anticipating the promised rain, hoping it will provide much-needed relief from the relentless heat. The forecasted thunderstorms and heavy winds offer the promise of a cooler and more comfortable environment.