Nashik Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Sky and Rain Expected in City Today

Nashik residents can expect a day marked by a partly cloudy sky and periodic rain showers, according to the latest weather forecasts. Temperatures are predicted to range from a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius during the day to a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius at night. Relative humidity is forecasted to remain high at approximately 87%.

Yesterday, Nashik experienced long-awaited rainfall ranging from mild to heavy throughout most areas of the city. The downpour, lasting approximately 2 to 3 hours in the afternoon and evening, provided substantial relief from the prevailing weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported rainfall of around 11.5 mm in the afternoon and 13.5 mm in the evening.

However, the rainfall led to waterlogging in several market areas and residential regions, including Old Nashik and CIDCO. The heavy downpour caused underground chambers to overflow, resulting in significant inconvenience for commuters and bikers. Many struggled to navigate the waterlogged streets, especially in the busy market areas of Shalimar and CBS.

Also Read| Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rain and Cloudy Skies in City and Suburbs.

Yesterday, Nashik experienced a mix of humid weather with temperatures peaking at 30 degrees Celsius and dropping to a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity reached a high of 92%, making the atmosphere quite muggy.

The rain showers brought much-needed relief to the city, but the humidity remained high even after the rain stopped, making the climate feel persistently humid. Residents welcomed the rainfall, although the humid conditions continued to affect the overall comfort level.