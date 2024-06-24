Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rain and Cloudy Skies in City and Suburbs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a generally cloudy sky over the city and its suburbs, accompanied by moderate rain or thundershowers. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to settle at approximately 26 degrees Celsius.

Over the next 48 hours, the IMD anticipates a generally cloudy sky prevailing over both the city and its suburbs, accompanied by moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach approximately 32 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to stay prepared for potentially intense weather conditions and stay updated with further advisories.

The IMD has reported that a trough at mean sea level off the Maharashtra and Kerala coasts is expected to cause moderate to heavy rainfall in both states over the next five days. Additionally, on Sunday, the Southwest Monsoon progressed into more areas including the Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Maharashtra, sections of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the entirety of Odisha, and parts of Jharkhand.

