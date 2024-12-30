Nashik Weather Update: Rising Temperatures Signal End of Winter Chill, Cloudy Skies Persist

The cold weather in Nashik has almost disappeared, with cloudy skies dominating the city's atmosphere. Although Sunday (29th) saw slightly less cloud cover compared to the past two days, the humidity in the air caused a noticeable rise in daytime temperatures, making the weather feel warmer than usual.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 15.4 degrees Celsius. Over the past week, both maximum and minimum temperatures have been steadily increasing. Notably, the minimum temperature crossed the 20-degree mark five days ago, signaling a shift away from winter chills.

As a result, the dew in the air has vanished, and the atmosphere remains humid throughout the day, with only a slight morning chill offering a brief respite. The sky continues to remain partially cloudy, with humidity levels reaching 94% on Sunday morning, accompanied by foggy conditions.

Adding to the changing weather patterns, unseasonal rains were reported in Nashik city and its surrounding areas on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, further contributing to the humid and unpredictable climate.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions as fluctuations in temperature and humidity are likely to continue in the coming days.