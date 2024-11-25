Nashik Weather Update: Temperature Drop Across District Due to Cold Winds

Cold northerly winds have caused a significant drop in temperatures across Nashik and North Maharashtra, with minimum and maximum temperatures falling 1 to 4 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. The chill has intensified in the region, making the weather noticeably colder.

On Sunday (24th), Dhule recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 10 degrees Celsius. In Nashik district, the mercury dipped to 11.8 degrees Celsius in Niphad, 13 degrees in Nashik city, and 14 degrees in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The minimum temperature in Nashik was 1.9 degrees below the average, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded a 0.5-degree drop below normal.

Across the state, except for the Konkan region, temperatures have fallen significantly. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold spell will intensify in the coming days. The department also noted that the impact of the cold winds will persist until at least November 25, with further drops of around 2 degrees expected in both minimum and maximum temperatures.

Residents should brace for continued chilly weather, as hail and cold winds are likely to keep the winter conditions sharp in the state.