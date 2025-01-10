Nashik Weather Update: Winter Chill Intensifies as Temperature Dips to 10°C

Cold Returns to Nashik, Minimum Temperature Drops to 10°C

Lokmat News Network, Nashik: The chilly weather has made a comeback in Nashik, with the minimum temperature dropping to 10°C on Thursday, January 9. The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.2°C, making the air noticeably cooler even during the day.

After a fortnight of relatively warmer weather, Nashik residents had enjoyed a brief respite from the winter chill. However, with the start of the New Year, cold weather has returned, bringing a noticeable change in the atmosphere. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature dipped to 12°C, and the drop continued overnight, resulting in a chilly Thursday morning. Residents stepping out early reported a distinct "pink chill," prompting the use of warm clothing once again.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule has predicted a slight change in weather patterns over the weekend. Cloudy skies are expected from Saturday, with a possibility of thunderstorms due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal. This shift may reduce the intensity of the cold temporarily, offering some relief to residents.

As temperatures continue to hover around the 10°C mark, Nashik residents are bracing for moderately cold conditions in the coming days.