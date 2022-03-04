Nashik: Why parties have to work hard in Sinnar city? to know more read full article

Sinnar: In the Musalgaon Zilla Parishad group in the eastern part of Sinnar city, both the NCP and Shiv Sena have a large number of aspirants and the leaders of both the parties will have to work hard to understand the aspirations. NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate and former Shiv Sena MLA Rajabhau Waje will be incensed to prevent a mutiny. Therefore, in the final stage of nominating candidates, the game of declaring candidates will be played by both the leaders. The Musalgaon Zilla Parishad group was formerly dominated by former Minister of State Tukaram Dighole. During his tenure, Dr. Pratibha Bharat Gare and then Dr. P. B. Chandore was victorious. After Manikrao Kokate became MLA, his supporters from this group were former president of Sinnar taluka industrial estate Dilip Shinde and later Rajesh Nawale. Vaishali Khule, wife of Shiv Sena Deputy District Chief Deepak Khule, won the last five year election. In the last election, Shiv Sena had pulled out Musalgaon group from Kokate's possession. Now that Kokate has become MLA again, it will be a big challenge for Shiv Sena to maintain Musalgaon group.

Though there is a grand alliance in the state, there are signs that the local body elections of Sinnar will be between NCP and Shiv Sena, which are former MLAs. With this in view, NCP and Sena had started testing candidates in Musalgaon Zilla Parishad group. Both the NCP and the Army have a large crowd of aspirants. It will be interesting to see who gets the advantages and disadvantages of the new restructuring in the Musalgaon group as some villages are more or less the same.

In Musalgaon group, Wadangali Sarpanch Yogesh Ghotekar, former Zilla Parishad member from NCP Adv. The names of Rajendra Chavanke, Rajaram Murkute, State Secretary of NCP, Nanasaheb Khule, former Deputy Panch of Wadangali, Anil Shirsat, Deputy Panch of Musalgaon and Ravindra Shinde, former Deputy Panch are being discussed.

Shiv Sena is discussing the names of Arun Wagh, Sarpanch of Bhokani and former chairman of Sinnar Bazar Samiti, Deepak Khule, husband of current member Vaishali Khule, Dagu Chavanke, Sarpanch of Kirtangali and Sharad Gurule, Deputy Sarpanch of Khopadi. Apart from this, reputed medical professional Dr. Bharat Gare, son of industrial estate manager Kamlakar Pote and young entrepreneur Avinash Pote, current Sarpanch of Kundewadi Ratan Nathe, Adv. Sanjay Sonawane, District President of BJP District Industries Alliance Vitthal Jape, Dnyaneshwar Kurhade, The names of Sunil Mali are also being discussed.