Nashik: Wife and Lover Kill Husband, Body Found Near Garbage Depot; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, a man from Nandgaon, Yogesh Battase, aged 32, was allegedly murdered by his wife’s lover, who was also a relative, following tensions over an extramarital affair. The crime came to light on November 9, after Yogesh’s body was found near a garbage depot in the Indiranagar area. Police quickly identified the deceased, leading to the arrest of his wife, Komal Yogesh Battase, and her lover, Krishna Jayaram Gaerane.

According to police, Komal and Krishna, who is Yogesh’s uncle, had been in a secret relationship for several months. Both were residing in the same rented house in Sidkot, which further fueled the affair. When Yogesh discovered the relationship, he attempted to confront Komal and her mother, urging them to end it. However, this only heightened the tension, and a plan to eliminate Yogesh was hatched.

On Friday night, November 8, Krishna lured Yogesh to an isolated location near a fertilizer plant under the pretense of having drinks together. While there, Krishna attacked Yogesh, fatally striking him with a stone on the chest. After confirming his death, Krishna fled the scene.

The murder case was solved within hours by Indiranagar Police, who identified the motive as a result of Yogesh obstructing his wife’s affair. Both Komal and Krishna were subsequently arrested and charged. This brutal crime has stirred up concern in the community, with police urging families to seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts rather than resorting to violence.