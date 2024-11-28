Nashik: Woman Broker Accused of Defrauding Businessman of Rs 36.58 Lakh in Fake Share Market Scheme

A woman broker and alleged fraudster has been accused of duping three individuals, including a businessman, of ₹36.58 lakh through a fake share market investment scheme. A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station, and Senior Inspector Riaz Shaikh is leading the investigation.

According to police reports, the accused, Priyanka Yadav, posed as a representative of "Franklin Templeton Online Shares Market Company" and joined a WhatsApp group to promote investment opportunities. She claimed to be trained in online share marketing and lured the group members by promising high returns on their investments.

Convinced by her promises, the businessman and two other members collectively invested ₹36.58 lakh in the scheme. However, after two months without receiving any returns or refunds, the businessman contacted Yadav. She claimed the company's shares had crashed and suggested reinvesting in another firm.

Realizing the fraud, the businessman lodged a complaint with the police. The case highlights the dangers of trusting unverified schemes promoted online. Authorities have urged the public to be cautious and verify investment opportunities before committing funds.

Investigations are underway to track the accused and recover the money. Further updates are awaited.