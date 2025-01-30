Nashik Zilla Parishad School Fiasco: Deceased and Retired Individuals Appointed as Teachers

In a shocking case of administrative negligence, a dead teacher and a retired teacher were appointed to a Zilla Parishad school in Dhondbar village, Sinnar. The incident has raised serious concerns about the lack of coordination between the Zilla Parishad and the Panchayat Samiti’s education department.

The Zilla Parishad had recently transferred 56 teachers from the science division to the primary division. As part of this process, an appointment order was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad. However, the list included:

Sachin Wagh (Dhondbar village) – Passed away in September 2023.

Vidyanand Tidake (Nimgaon, Sinnar) – Took voluntary retirement a year ago.

Despite their status, Late Sachin Wagh was assigned to Bharatpur Zilla Parishad School, while the retired Vidyanand Tidake was appointed to Pangari Zilla Parishad School.

On January 28, 2025, concerned villagers visited the Panchayat Samiti office to question officials about this blunder. The incident highlights a serious lack of verification and has led to public outrage over the teacher appointment process in Zilla Parishad schools.

This administrative mistake is expected to delay new teacher appointments, affecting schools already facing staff shortages:

Vighanwadi School (89 students, Classes up to 5th Std.) – 3 teachers are currently working, but one more teacher is required.