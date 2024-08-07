Nashik’s Dhol Tasha Groups Begin Rigorous Practice Ahead of 2024 Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Utsav is just around the corner, and in Nashik, this festival is synonymous with grand decorations, eco-friendly celebrations, and the captivating beats of Dhol Vadan. Nashik holds significant importance in the world of Dhol, with the famous Nashik Dhol tradition flourishing for over a decade.

One month before Ganesh Utsav, Dhol Tasha groups in Nashik begin their rigorous practice sessions. LokmatTimes.com had a detailed interaction with Sahatranaad Dhol Tasha Pathak, a prominent group led by Shaunak Gaidhani and Amy Chheda. This seven-year-old group is dedicated to preserving the tradition and culture of Dhol Vadan. Shaunak and Amy, both with over a decade of experience in Dhol Vadan, shared their insights on the importance of this musical tradition.

Amy emphasized that the main motto behind starting Sahatranaad was to conserve tradition and culture. She believes that traditional musical instruments in Maharashtra, and India as a whole, are not given enough justice and are often left behind in modern times. Through their pathak, they aim to give back to society and encourage youth to engage in positive activities. The tradition of Dhol Vadan is rooted in the mythological belief that the Dhol holds tremendous spiritual energy and potential. It is said that a single Dhol can spread positive vibes within a one-kilometer radius when played. Dhol Vadan is an integral part of Ganesh Utsav, as mentioned in the spiritual text, Ganesh Puran, which states that Dhol is one of Lord Ganesha’s favorite musical instruments.

Dhol Vadan also has historical significance, dating back to the time of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, where Dhol was played during auspicious occasions and festivals. Additionally, playing the Dhol has numerous health benefits. Research suggests that the sound of the Dhol positively impacts the Anahat (Heart Chakra), helping to reduce stress, depression, and other emotional issues. Amy shared a touching story of a woman in their workshop who regained movement in her right hand after years of immobility by playing the Dhol daily. This miracle is a testament to the healing power of Dhol Vadan.

Sahatranaad performs various traditional Taals, such as Bhajani Theka, Paramparik Taal, and Shivstuti, among others. They also incorporate shlokas and stutis, making their performances a treat to watch. Amy, one of the few female Dhol Vadak leaders, has been recognized by National Geographic Channel for her dedication to conserving Indian traditions. Amy further shared, “The Nashik Police Commissioner, Sandeep Karnik, has always been our support. With his guidance and help, we can perform. Our performance also spreads the message that females can safely be on the streets in crowds while pursuing their hobbies.”

The Sahatranaad group, with around 350 members, practices daily for 2-3 hours. Their youngest member is just 4.5 years old, while the oldest is a 69-year-old senior citizen. Amy proudly leads this diverse and dedicated team, which performs at Nashik Cha Mananacha Chandicha Ganpati during Ganesh Utsav. Dr. Aabha Pimprikar, a team member, shared her experience, highlighting the mental and physical benefits of Dhol Vadan. She also mentioned the life skills and learning opportunities gained from participating in this team activity. The group even had the honor of performing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Nashik Youth Festival. As Ganesh Utsav approaches, the beats of Nashik’s Dhol Vadan will once again resonate through the city, celebrating tradition, culture, and the spirit of togetherness.