Nashik's Mutthibhar Anaj' Initiative Receives Strong Community Support

The Mutthibhar Anaj' ('Handful of Grains' ) initiative, implemented by the Su- Sanskriti Foundation,has received an overwhelming response this year. Founded by Dhananjay Jain, the five-year-old foundation aims to support HIV-affected orphans and the children of farmers who have committed suicide. This year, the community's generosity resulted in the collection of 1.5 tonnes of grain and a donation check of ₹64,000. The grain donations are directed to Snehavan, an organization inspired by Baba Amte’s followers, which provides a home for HIV-afflicted orphans and children of suicide-affected farmers.

The foundation organizes a charity musical show, which attendees can attend for free, provided they bring grain as a donation. This year's program concluded at the Vatanukulin Guru Dakshina Auditorium, with notable attendees including Vijay Dinani, DJ Builders Founder DJ Haswani, Vishwas Radio Director Hari Bhau Kulkarni, Punjab National Bank Retired Officer Deepak Vaidya, Shraddha Movies Chairman Raju Bokre, Soni Paithani Professor Sanjay Soni, Dr. Bhushan Surjuse, and Foundation Founder Dhananjay Jain, among others. “It is very easy to get a handful of grain as a donation, but it is very difficult to feed the needy in an organization,” Jain said. “We realized this years ago and started working on Ek Muthi Anaj.

However, people donate in large quantities, and we are happy that we can donate it where it is needed the most.” Jain explained that the organization communicates the need for grain in advance, then collects and supplies a yearly stock. During the pandemic, they supplied around 3 tonnes of grain. The Su-Sanskriti Foundation continues to inspire and mobilize the community to support those in need, showcasing the impact of collective efforts and compassion.