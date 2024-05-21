Nashik's Solid Waste Management Department Cracks Down on 980 Offenders for Environmental Violations

The Solid Waste Management Department in Nashik has taken firm action against 980 individuals in the past year. These actions were initiated in response to various violations, such as the use of prohibited plastic, spitting in public places, littering, and failure to segregate waste properly. Dr. Avesh Palod, Director of the Solid Waste Management Department, provided this information.

Despite a city-wide ban on single-use plastic, its use has persisted, as evidenced by the large amounts of plastic waste found at the fertilizer project. To combat this, the department has intensified its campaign against the use, sale, and storage of banned plastic items. Fines totaling Rs. 89,900 were collected from 39 individuals for violating the Solid Waste Management Act of 2016.

In addition to this, fines have been levied for various other offenses:

Unhygienic Public Places: Rs. 3,29,500 from 48 individuals.

Unsanitary Conditions on Roads: Rs. 1,18,650 from 185 individuals.

Littering Due to Pets: Rs. 6,000 from 3 individuals.

Dumping Construction Debris: Rs. 2,16,400 in service tax from 116 individuals.

Burning Waste (including litter, plastic, rubber): Rs. 1,95,000 from 35 individuals.

Throwing Garbage in Public: Rs. 5,000 from 1 individual.

Spitting in Public: Rs. 54,750 from 54 individuals, and Rs. 4,800 from 8 individuals.

Throwing Biological Waste in Public: Rs. 1,35,000 from 8 individuals.

Smoking in Public: Rs. 10,500 from 9 individuals.

Wasting Water: Rs. 6,000 from 2 individuals.

Dr. Palod highlighted that a significant issue is the failure of many citizens to segregate wet and dry waste. This has led to action against 170 individuals and businesses, resulting in fines totaling Rs. 1,76,800. The separation of wet and dry waste into separate bins is mandatory, but widespread non-compliance has necessitated this enforcement.

The Solid Waste Management Department's ongoing efforts aim to improve the cleanliness and environmental health of Nashik by ensuring adherence to waste management regulations and promoting responsible behavior among citizens.