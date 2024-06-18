Nashik's Water Crisis Deepens as Monsoon Eludes Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri

Despite the monsoon's widespread impact in Maharashtra, the taluks of Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri have yet to receive substantial rainfall, intensifying a severe water shortage crisis in Nashik. The water levels in Gangapur and Mukne dams, crucial suppliers to the city, have plummeted to just 548 million cubic feet — a stark reality that could sustain Nashik for a mere 28 days. Addressing the shortfall poses a daunting challenge for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Even with a mandated one-day-a-week reduction in water supply, the measure would cover only six days of the deficit. Consequently, the NMC finds itself compelled to request an additional 372 million cubic feet of water from the district collector.

The water scarcity has been exacerbated by recent decisions to divert 8.6 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from Nashik and Ahmednagar dams to the Jayakwadi dam in Marathwada. This transfer included water from Nashik's Gangapur, Darna, and Mukne dams, severely impacting Nashik’s water reserves. From October to July 2024, the NMC had initially requested 6,100 million cubic feet of water from the Gangapur Dam Group, 100 million cubic feet from Darna Dam, and 1,600 million cubic feet from Mukne Dam. However, after negotiations between Collector Jalaj Sharma and the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation, the municipality was allocated only 5,314 million cubic feet of water, resulting in a shortfall of 786 million cubic feet from the requested amount. The reduction necessitated a water supply cut by the end of July 31. Nevertheless, due to the Lok Sabha elections and opposition from representatives, the decision was postponed. Despite some rainfall in Nashik city, Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri await significant rain, further worsening the water scarcity.

Presently, Nashik draws 19.56 million cubic feet of water daily from the dams, with 13.84 million cubic feet sourced from Gangapur and 5.72 million cubic feet from Mukne and Darna. Current reserves stand at 431 million cubic feet in Gangapur and 117 million cubic feet in Mukne and Darna, totaling storage enough for 47 days. This leaves a deficit of 19 days. To meet water supply needs until July 31, the city requires 919 million cubic feet of water. With current reserves covering only 28 days, an additional 372 million cubic feet is urgently needed. Should the monsoon fail to deliver adequate rain soon, the NMC will be compelled to urgently seek additional water resources from the district collector. As Nashik braces for this water crisis, residents are urged to conserve water and use it judiciously. The NMC remains vigilant, continuing to closely monitor the situation and prepare contingency plans for securing additional water supplies if necessary.



