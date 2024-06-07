Nashik's Water Crisis: Gangapur Dam at 8 %, Over 700 Tankers Deployed

The water scarcity in Nashik has reached a critical point, with the water level in Gangapur Dam falling to a mere 8%. This alarming decline has heightened concerns across the district, as the Gangapur Dam complex, which includes 24 small, medium, and large dams, is crucial for the region's water supply. Out of these 24 dams, eight have completely dried up, reaching zero levels. These include Harkhed, Punegaon, Tisgaon, Bhavali, Waldevi, Bhojapur, Nagasakya, and Manikpunj. The remaining 16 dams hold only 8.48% of their capacity, which translates to 5566 TMC of water. This sharp decline in water reserves has exacerbated the already dire water crisis in the district.

The primary cause of this water shortage is the significantly lower than average rainfall received in 2023. This shortfall, combined with the ongoing heatwave and soaring temperatures reaching up to 42°C, has led to increased evaporation and a reduction in groundwater levels.

According to officials from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), the current water supply will barely suffice until July 2024. The NMC relies on Gangapur Dam for 80% of its water needs, with the remainder being sourced from Drana and Mukane dams. However, the water department has had to reduce NMC's water quota from 6.1 TMC to 5.3 TMC due to the need to discharge water to the Jayakwadi Reservoir in Marathwada.

The water scarcity situation is particularly severe in rural areas. More than 700 water tankers have been deployed across various villages and settlements in the Nashik district to provide essential water supply. This stopgap measure underscores the gravity of the water shortage and its impact on daily life.

Local authorities are urging residents to conserve water and use it judiciously. The NMC and other relevant bodies are working on strategies to mitigate the crisis, but immediate relief hinges on substantial rainfall in the coming months.

