Old Nashik Residents Rally for Clean Water Amid Contamination Crisis

The patience of old Nashik residents is wearing thin as they continue to receive contaminated water from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Multiple areas, including Patil Galli, Budhvar Peth, Sambhaji Chowk, Gajraj Chowk, Kumbharwada, Kazi Gadi, Nanawali, Fakirwadi, Kathda Chhapri, Talim Naikwadi Pura, Chawatta Madhli Holi, Somwar Peth, Mhasrul Tech, and Tambat Line, are experiencing a continuous supply of soil-mixed water.

Despite numerous complaints to the NMC, the water supply remains compromised. Residents have reported that the water is not only polluted but also delivered at low pressure, exacerbating the situation. This has led to significant health concerns, particularly among children and the elderly, who are falling ill due to the contaminated water.

"Water is already given at low pressure, and in addition, the citizens have suffered due to the polluted water," lamented a resident. The ongoing issue has caused frustration and anger among the community, who feel that their complaints have fallen on deaf ears. Furthermore, significant water leakage has been reported, which compounds the problem. "Liters of water are leaking, and on the other hand, water is being given to citizens at low pressure," another resident highlighted. This inefficiency in water management is a major concern for the residents, who are demanding immediate action from the NMC.

The community is calling on the Nashik Municipal Corporation to address the water supply issue urgently. "The supply of contaminated water should be stopped somewhere," a resident insisted. The citizens are urging the NMC to take their complaints seriously and implement a solution to ensure clean and adequate water supply to all affected areas.

“The health and well-being of the residents of Old Nashik are at stake we appealed to the NMC to act swiftly to resolve the water contamination and supply issues or else we will stage protest at NMC. “ said Vasant Thakur, Congress Sevadal City president.