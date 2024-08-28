Nationalist Youth Congress Launches 'My Security Will Be Done by Me' Initiative to Empower Women with Free Self-Defense Training

The Nationalist Youth Congress has launched a new initiative called "My Security Will Be Done by Me," aiming to empower women and girls by providing free self-defense training. This program is a response to the increasing incidents of violence against women in the country and state, and it was conceptualized by Ambadas Khaire, the City President of the Nationalist Youth Congress.

The initiative offers a free karate training camp in various sections of the city, helping women and girls learn to protect themselves against violence. Ambadas Khaire emphasized that in the wake of recent incidents, women and young girls must be self-reliant and prepared for self-defense. The training is designed to enhance physical and mental security, making women more independent in safeguarding themselves.

The free karate training sessions will run from Sunday, September 1, from 7 to 8 PM for seven consecutive days. The training will be held at multiple locations, including:

- Panchvati Division: Contact Ambadas Khaire's office at Chavan Nagar Abhyasika in Tapovan (Contact: 8149749303).

- CIDCO Division: Pawan Nagar, contact Mukesh Shewale (Contact: 9890027299).

- Satpuda Bhavan Sihastha Nagar: Contact Vishal Doke (Contact: 9527235434).

- West Division: Samarth Jogging Track Air Tower, contact Venkatesh Jadhav (Contact: 7721998000).

- Satpur Division: Municipal School No. 78, Chunchale, contact Ramdas Medge (Contact: 9421212766).

Ambadas Khaire urges all women and girls to take advantage of this free training camp to empower themselves and ensure their safety. The goal of this initiative is to make women self-reliant and proactive in their defense.