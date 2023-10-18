Navratri celebrations begins at Shrungeri Shankaracharya Mutt

Nashik, OCT 16

The Navaratri festival began in the Panchavati Mutt of Sri Shrungeri Sharada Peeth established by Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peethadheeshwar, from the legacy of Adi Shankaracharya. The celebrations will include daily rituals like Hom-Havan, Poojan, Aarti and Mahaprasad till October 24.

Shrungeri Shankaracharya Mutt is located near Sardar Chowk on Kalaram Mandir Marg in Panchavati. Various festivals are celebrated here every year. Shardiya Navratri festival has special importance. Saptashati Parayana, Kunkumarchan, Suvasini and Kumarika Pujan, Mangalarti will be performed every morning in this festival. Mahaprasad is distributed every day in the afternoon and evening. On Saturday, October 14, Shri Sharda Devi Mahabhishek and 34th Peethadheeshwar Shri Chandrashekhar Bharti Swami were worshipped. Ghatasthapana was done on Sunday, October 15. Now, Sri Lalita Havan will be done on Thursday, Saraswati Avahan on Friday, Durgastami Puja on Sunday, Chandi Havan and Saptashati Parayan will be done on Monday. Vijayadashami Puja will be performed on Tuesday. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to attend all the programmes in large numbers.

Various cultural programmes are being held from 5 pm everyday during Navratri. Satish Chaudhary will entertain the audience by playing flute on Wednesday, October 18. Nipun Arts Group of Mumbai will play Veena on Thursday. On Friday, the Sangeet Sadhana group will perform Bhajans. Satish Joshi will perform Bhajans on Saturday evening. Other programmes have also been lined up.