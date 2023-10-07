Neglect of NMC toward unauthorised scrap godowns

godowns

Evasion of taxes, no property tax on plots given on lease agreement

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 5

The scrap traders have set up godowns at many places on the leased land in Ambad, and the Nashik Municipal Corporation is suffering losses as the owners of these godowns are not paying any tax. It is surprising that no tax is levied on the property given on lease by the landowners.

Punitive action is taken against citizens who do not pay property tax on time. On the other hand, in the private vacant plots in Ambad and its surrounding areas under the control of the Municipal Corporation, the land owners have leased spaces to scrap dealers or other businesses. However, it has come to light that no property tax is being implemented on these godowns and businesses. Citizens have expressed their displeasure regarding this neglect on NMC’s part.

The plots given on lease in Ambad fall under the Cidco divisional office of the NMC, but while giving these plots on lease, it is seen that neither the owner of the plot nor the municipal corporation has any information about the business of the tenants at that place. Notably, when these tenants are doing business on those plots, as the property tax is not applicable, the NMC is losing a large amount of tax. On the other hand, those doing small and big businesses with proper permits are taxed by the Municipal Corporation.

A few months ago, a survey was conducted by the Municipal Corporation regarding the measurement of open spaces in the entire city. However, it is seen that no further action has been taken after this. A few months ago, there was a huge fire in the small business premises in the Vilholi area. A similar incident happened in Ambad around Wednesday morning. Therefore, it is necessary for the Municipal Corporation to take serious cognisance of this and properly monitor the open spaces and make regulations regarding it.