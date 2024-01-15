NMC begins to serve notices for outstanding dues

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 13

The Nashik Municipal Corporation will conduct a Dhol Bajao campaign on the doorsteps of citizens who have outstanding dues of property tax and water tariff in their name. The NMC has started to serve notices to such citizens.

The NMC is making a lot of effort to complete the tax recovery campaign. This year, the tax collection department has a target of recovering Rs 205 crore of tax, and the civic body has succeeded in collecting more than 70 percent in five months. During the period in which exemption was given on the tax amounts, the property tax collection almost crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Action in six sections

The NMC has six divisional offices in the city. Cidco, Satpur, Panchavati, Nashik Road, Nashik East, and Nashik West. These offices have been appealed to be more vigilant by the tax collection department. NMC’s Deputy Commissioner (Tax) Shrikant Pawar has given instructions to the employees of these six departments for the recovery. Accordingly, notices have been sent by each divisional office.