NMC employees to get ex-gratia amount of Rs 17,000

Nashik, Oct 18

Seventh Pay Commission has been implemented for the employees of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Four instalments of the differences of the Pay Commission for the duration of January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021, have been paid to the government employees. However, only two instalments have been given to the officials and employees of Nashik Municipal Corporation so far. According to the government decision, there was a demand to pay the second, third, and fourth instalments of the Seventh Pay Commission difference to the registered employees together. In this regard, on Monday, in a meeting of the administration under the chairmanship of Municipal Karmchari-Kamgar Sena president Sudhakar Badgujar, approval was given to pay the third instalment by the end of January 2024. Meanwhile, the NMC administration has agreed to give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 17,000.

In the meeting, the organisation demanded immediate implementation of the benefits of the Pragati Yojana to the eligible employees working in the Municipal Corporation. Implementation of these benefits has been initiated and the benefits of Pragati Yojana will be implemented to all eligible employees by the end of December 2023. There was a demand for immediate promotion to the qualified employees of the Municipal Corporation. It was agreed in the meeting that as per the order of the court, benefits of promotion will be given to the employees of all the remaining cadres except two, by the end of October 2023.

The meeting was attended by the founder of the Municipal Karmchari-Kamgar Sena Baban Gholap, Sudhakar Badgujar, Somnath Kasar, Kishor Kothavale, Nandu Gawli, Arjun Vidhate, Vishnu Datir, Tushar Dhakolia, Raosaheb Roopwate, Srihari Pawar, MD Pawar, Prakash Ukhade, Kamalkishor Verma, Chandrasekhar Datrange, Ravi Gaikwad, Ravindra Yedekar, Ramdas Khatale Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Laxmikant Satalkar, Dr Awesh Palod, Ramesh Bahiram, and others.

Photo 16 NMC