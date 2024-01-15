NMC recovers taxes worth Rs 187 crore

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 13

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has earned a revenue worth Rs 154 crore in property tax collection and Rs 33 crore in water tariff collection till now. Around Rs 22 crore were collected this year while Rs 130 crore were recovered till the end of last year.

The main source of income of the Municipal Corporation is the Town Planning and Tax Collection Department. Last year, the tax collection department had collected property tax of 188 crores. Therefore, a target of Rs 205 crore was given for this year. Last year, the NMC had implemented the Dhol Bajao campaign for the recovery. This year, however, no such campaign was implemented for tax collection.

Info:

Target to collect Rs 205 crore

This year, the tax collection department has a target of collecting Rs 205 crore. NMC has succeeded in collecting more than 70 percent in five out of eight months. During the exemption period, the property tax collection almost crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Info:

Rs 22 crore collected this year

The NMC Commissioner had set a target of collecting Rs 205 crore property tax to the tax collection department. The tax collection has increased by Rs 22 crores compared to last year. Last time, the recovery figure reached Rs 125 crore at the end of December. However, this year the same figure was a surplus of Rs 150 crore in December. Citizens are paying taxes through cash, cheque, demand draft, RTGS and e-payment. The target of collecting water tariff was Rs 75 crore this year, and so far Rs 33 crore have been recovered.

Quote:

Citizens should cooperate for the recovery of remaining tax arrears. The work of sending notices to defaulters is in progress.

- Shrikant Pawar, Deputy Commissioner, Tax Collection Department, NMC