NMC to attach properties for exhausted tax

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 21

The Tax Collection Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken serious note of the recovery of old property tax with the outstanding tax in the current financial year. The NMC has started a movement to recover the arrears of Rs 470 crores. The Tax Collection Department has started sending reminders to as many as 2,37,000 defaulters. If the defaulters refuse to cooperate, their assets will be attached by sending warrants.

The Department has planned a vigorous campaign for property tax collection this year and has completed the recovery of Rs 128 crores in the last seven months, out of the target of Rs 200 crores given by the civic chief Dr Ashok Karanjkar for the current financial year. Old arrears are becoming a headache and notices have been issued to the defaulters for recovery. If the expected response is not received, the Tax Collection Department will literally beat the drum in front of the defaulting citizens’ doors. The Dhol campaign will be done in January.

Info

Highest arrears in Panchavati

The highest arrear of Rs 124 crores is in the Panchavati division, followed by West Nashik division. Meanwhile, warrants will also be issued to make defaulters take tax-payment seriously.

Meanwhile, after sending reminders to around 1,75,000 defaulters, Rs 55 crores was recovered. The Tax Collection Department has a major share in the revenue of the municipal corporation. Making hard efforts in the last phase, the Tax Collection Department collected a record property tax of Rs 188 crores last time. The 15th Finance Commission has said that the NMC will have to increase its sources of income if it wants funds for various schemes.

Info

Division-wise reminders

Division- Reminders

Panchavati-59961

Cidco- 55083

Nashikroad- 36754

Satpur- 30573

Nashik West- 13769

Nashik East- 41754

Info

Increase sources of income

Property tax is an important source of revenue for the NMC. The 15th Finance Commission has given clear instructions to the Municipal Corporations to increase the source of income if funds are required for various schemes. Accordingly, the commissioner has given a target of Rs 200 crores for property tax collection. Last time, the Tax Collection Department had collected a record-breaking property tax of Rs 188 crores. This year also a strict campaign has been initiated and the recovery of Rs 128 crores has been achieved. Last time, by the same date the amount of recovery was Rs 98 crores.

Quote-

At present, everyone in the Tax Collection Department is actively trying to collect taxes. The work of visiting and inspecting the divisional offices is in progress. Recovery work at the divisional office level is dealt with priority.

- Shrikant Pawar, Deputy Commissioner, Tax Collection Department, NMC.