NMC’s vacant spaces to be given on rent for mobile towers

Nashik, Oct 4

In the next 15 days, it is expected that the mobile companies will give the information about the places they have found to the administration of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), as the companies will search the spaces on their own. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has set up mobile towers at road dividers, vacant plots, and buildings owned by the Municipal Corporation. Due to that, a large amount of money is collected in the form of tax from the mobile companies in the municipal coffers. Nashik Municipal Corporation is going to implement this experiment on the same lines.

The 15th Finance Commission has given clear instructions to increase the source of income if funds are needed for various schemes. The main sources of the NMC’s revenue are property tax and water tariff, development charges for building permits, and GST refunds from the union government. More than 50 percent of the income is paid to employees and daily expenses. The remaining amount has to be spent on development works. The financial condition of the Municipal Corporation is desperate, and the coffers for development works are in disarray.

In view of the next possible financial crisis, the NMC administration has focused on finding new sources of revenue. Accordingly, NMC’s Additional Commissioner Pradip Choudhari held a meeting of all department heads and gave instructions to all to look for places and buildings to set up mobile towers on buildings owned by the NMC on the lines of Nagpur. However, now mobile companies are going to search for these places.

Spaces will be given on rent

Instructions were given to collect information about vacant plots and properties of the municipal corporation. After searching these spaces, they will be given to mobile companies on rent or lease at the ready reckoner rate. It is preliminary estimated that through this means, the NMC can get an income of Rs 10 crores per year. Also, this will boost the revenue of the NMC facing financial trouble.