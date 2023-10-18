‘....or else we will gherao residence of municipal commissioner’

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, OCT 16

The Centre and state governments have started various schemes for the welfare of specially abled. Some of these schemes have to be implemented by municipal corporations. However, there have been complaints that the administration is not effectively delivering these benefits to specially abled. As a result, members of the Divyang Vidhayak Sangharsha Samiti staged a hunger strike against the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC). They said that samiti members will gherao the residence of the municipal commissioner in case the administration does not take prompt action to resolve issues of specially abled.

As the financial condition of most parents of specially abled children is fragile, they are not able to bear the cost of medicines. The Centre has started various schemes and initiatives for these children. But many parents have alleged that they haven't received any benefit from these schemes. A memorandum mentioning all demands was given to the Deputy Commissioner of the MMC. The hunger strike was suspended after the Deputy Commissioner assured that he will discuss with Commissioner Bhalchandra Gosavi and resolve their issues.

Nikhil Pawar, Omprakash Baheti, Raosaheb Pawar, Tushar Borale, Vaishali Devare, Sanjay More, Ravindra Chaudhary, Rekha Chaudhary, Devidas Patkar, Gopinath Suryavanshi, Samadhan Khairnar, Laxman Jadhav, Savita Warule, Vaishali Patkar, Tripti Bachhav, Anita Thakur, Sarla Jagtap and others were present.

MMC faces criticism

The Malegaon Municipal Corporation is currently facing criticism for not implementing the Shasan Divyanganchya Dari scheme effectively. It is alleged that neither specially abled children nor their parents have benefited from any of the schemes in the past five years.

फोटो १६ उपोषण