Ozar Airport in Nashik Sets Record with 1,306 Passengers in a Single Day

For the first time since its inception in 2015, Nashik’s Ozar Airport recorded a significant milestone, handling 1,306 passengers in a single day on Tuesday, September 24. Of these, 652 passengers arrived in Nashik, while 654 departed, marking the highest number of travelers the airport has seen in its 9-year history.

All six operational routes were active that day, contributing to the record-breaking number of passengers. Ozar Airport, which began commercial services during the Kumbh Mela in 2015, has since steadily expanded its services. Currently, IndiGo operates direct flights from Nashik to major cities like Hyderabad, Indore, Goa, Nagpur, Delhi, and Bangalore. This increased connectivity is benefiting not only Nashik but also passengers from nearby regions like Kalyan, Thane, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Marathwada.

The recent launch of a new flight service to Bangalore on September 10 helped push the passenger count past the 1,300 mark. Earlier this month, on September 14, the airport had recorded a high of 1,231 passengers in one day. With the growing demand for air travel, Nashik's Ozar Airport is becoming a vital transportation hub for North Maharashtra and neighboring districts.

The increasing number of passengers highlights the importance of expanding services and enhancing infrastructure at Nashik’s airport to meet future demands.