Piyush Goyal to Visit Nashik Amidst Onion Farmers' Demand for Removal of 20% Export Duty

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit Nashik on Friday to participate in a program under the Pradhan Mantri Samastiva Yojana, which will be held at the Collectorate Hall. Ahead of his arrival, the Maharashtra State Onion Producers Association has demanded the complete removal of the 20% export duty on onions, which has been causing significant financial distress to farmers.

Since the beginning of December, onion prices have dropped sharply due to the heavy influx of Kharif and Late Kharif red onions in markets across Maharashtra, including Nashik. Currently, farmers are receiving as little as ₹1,200 per quintal for their produce in market committees, which is not enough to cover production costs. As a result, many farmers are struggling to pay labor wages and transportation fees from their own pockets.

Association founder-president Bharat Dighole emphasized that there is no onion shortage in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, or Maharashtra, yet onion imports have increased significantly. He argued that the 20% export duty is depriving farmers of better prices and called for its immediate removal to ensure farmers can earn a reasonable profit above their production costs.

The Onion Producers Association had earlier written to MPs and MLAs from Maharashtra, urging them to advocate for the farmers’ cause. Now, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visiting Nashik, the nation’s largest onion-producing district, farmers see this as an opportunity to highlight their plight.

While welcoming Minister Goyal to the region, the association reiterated their demand for immediate relief through the removal of the export duty, hoping for a favorable decision that would support the livelihood of thousands of onion farmers.