Police Notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) District Chief Sparks Political Turmoil in Nashik

The political landscape in Nashik has been roiled following the police issuing a notice to Sudhakar Badgujar, the district chief of the Thackeray faction. Badgujar has rejected the notice, prompting speculation about the next steps the police might take. He has been in discussions with senior police officials and legal experts seeking guidance.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent visit to Nashik has raised concerns, with allegations emerging that the police action was initiated after his tour concluded. Two prominent leaders within the Thackeray faction, responsible for spearheading Lok Sabha election campaigns, have seen changes in their allegiances. Vijay Karanjkar's defection to the Shinde camp has left Badgujar shouldering the faction's entire responsibility, seen as a significant setback.

Controversy surrounds Sudhakar Badgujar due to his alleged involvement with Salim Kutta, an accused in the Mumbai blasts case, in a dance-related incident. Kutta, reportedly close to Dawood Ibrahim, gained attention after a video of a party involving him circulated widely during last December's winter session in Nagpur. Calls for action against Badgujar intensified after these revelations, leading Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order an inquiry through a Special Investigation Team (SIT), eventually resulting in police intervention.