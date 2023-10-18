Police raid illicit country liquor plant in forest

Trimbakeshwar, OCT 15

The police recently raided an illicit country liquor plant located in the forest of Wadpada, Trimbakeshwar. They destroyed country liquor and its raw material worth Rs 40,000. This operation was carried out by the Harsul police under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Mhaske.

The police conducted the raid between 9 am and 3 pm, during which they destroyed illicit liquor and raw material required for its production, which include jaggery and chemicals with pungent odour. The individuals involved in this illegal operation were arrested.

A case has been registered against 65-year-old liquor producer, Chintaman Pawar, a resident of Wadpada, for allegedly running an illicit country liquor plant. Assistant Police Sub-Inspector EB Pawar is conducting further investigation.

