Police seize 20-year-old liquor stock

Nashik, Oct 19

Police have seized 15 to 20-year-old illegal liquor stock hidden in a closed commercial block in Phule Nagar of Palse village under the limits of Nashik Road police station. Police found bottles full of liquor worth around Rs 2,32,212 stored in large quantities. After the discovery of the MD drug factory and raw material storage godown in the Shindegaon area, Nashik Road Police decided to follow up on information about the block shop and godown which has been closed down recently.

Nashik Road Police found an old stock of foreign liquor produced in the country dated between 1998 and 2000. A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act against the owners and illegal stockists of liquor. Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Shelke is investigating this crime.

4643 bottles seized

The police have seized 4,300 bottles of 180ml and 343 sealed bottles of 375ml worth about Rs 2,32,212 A case has been registered in Nashik Road Police Station in this regard. Police are investigating and getting more information.

