Police vehicles at standstill for four days

Nashik, Oct 5

There has been a shortage of diesel for the last four days at the pump run by the police administration. Due to this, the vehicles of 13 police stations, along with both units of crime branches have come to a standstill. The administration of the Police Commissionerate has cited the long weekend as the reason for running out of fuel stock. It is being said that the problem will be resolved in two days.

Nashik City Police Commissionerate includes Bhadrakali, Sarkarwada, Mumbai Naka, Gangapur, Panchavati, Adgaon, Mhasrul, Ambad, Indira Nagar, Satpur, Nashik Road, Upnagar, Deolali Camp along with cyber police stations. In each of these police stations, a separate vehicle has been provided for the senior police inspector and a separate one for the patrol team. There is a separate vehicle for the crime investigation team too. These vehicles run on diesel.

Due to consecutive holidays, the Sadbhavana petrol pump run by the police administration on Gangapur Road is facing a diesel shortage. That is why the police vehicles are at a standstill. It is said that a temporary solution has been reached by the Nashik city police with the help of the rural police. While the incidents of gold chain theft, burglary and vehicle theft are increasing on the one hand; dissatisfaction is being expressed because the police vehicles have come to a standstill.

Challenge to decreased response time

The response time should be minimal to reach the place of the offence. It must be less than the average time. Police are told that response time should be minimal. However, if police vehicles are facing a shortage of fuel, then this response time will increase instead of decreasing.

In order to prevent crime, crime detection teams and CR mobiles are patrolled within the jurisdictions of each police station, and when an incident occurs, police officers and employees immediately reach the place of incidence. However, due to the shortage of diesel at the police petrol pump for the last four days, the vehicles are getting diesel from the private pumps or rural police pumps.

The Sadbhavana petrol pump run by the police administration is next to the police commissioner's office and is always known to have fuel shortages. The Police commissioner office needs to make this petrol pump more efficient. Even the residents near the petrol pump complain about the fuel shortage at this pump.