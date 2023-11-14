Products by self-help groups at pilgrimage sites

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Oct 21

Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal informed that on the occasion of Navratri celebrations, stalls of products produced by women's self-help groups have been set up on behalf of the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Promotion Mission Nashik at the pilgrimage sites of the district. She appealed to citizens to buy from these stalls.

Stalls have been set up for women self-help groups at Saptashrungi Gad, Kotamgaon Devi temple, Renuka Devi temple at Bhagur, Kedrai Mata Mandir, Ghatandevi in Kasara Ghat and Kalika Mata temple in Nashik city.

Women self-help groups have set up stalls at the premises of these temples under the Maharashtra State Rural Jeevanonnati Abhiyan. Project director Pratibha Sangamanere informed that this activity has been undertaken with the aim of providing market access to the products of women in self-help groups and providing financial support to these women.

