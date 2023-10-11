Pump manager denies petrol in bottle, thrashed

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 8

The manager of the Deore petrol pump located on Savata Mali Canal road near Wadala gaon was brutally beaten up by four bike-borne people. The bikers attacked the manager with the knuckle duster because he refused to give petrol in a bottle. Therefore, a complaint has been lodged at the Mumbai Naka Police Station. Complainant Tushar Bapu Pawar (33, Rajsarthi Housing Society, Indira Nagar) was managing the M/s Deore petrol pump, adjacent to Khode Nagar, Canal Road. On Saturday, October 7 around 9.30 pm, while Pawar was in the cabin at the pump, an unknown person called him out and asked the employees to give petrol in a bottle. Pawar said that as per the government rules, he cannot do that. Angry over this, the suspect called someone on his mobile, and two to three youths came to the pump on two-wheelers. The four of them then thrashed Pawar.

In his statement to the police, complainant Pawar said that an unknown person hit him on the head with an object like an iron knuckle duster after abusing, slapping and kicking him. He suffered a severe head injury in the upper left ear area and was admitted to a private hospital on College Road by the employees and owners of the petrol pump. All this has been caught in the CCTV cameras at the petrol pump. Mumbai Naka Police has registered a case against the unidentified attackers based on Pawar's statement and started searching for them.

Info-

Threatened to kill

In his statement given to the police, complainant Pawar said that the attackers, after beating and injuring him, ran away from the petrol pump. They have allegedly threatened to kill Pawar. Arguments with the staff or the manager of the petrol pumps by forcefully asking for petrol in a bottle often happen at the petrol pumps in the city and the surroundings.