Repair roads in deplorable state, demand Swaraj Party

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 6

The condition of the roads at Datir Nagar, Datta Nagar, and Maruti Sankul in Ambad has deteriorated significantly. Thus, office bearers of the Swaraj Party demanded that the administration look into this matter and repair these roads. They recently submitted a memorandum mentioning their demands to Divisional Officer Mayur Patil.

Karan Gaikar, Nitin Dattir, Ashish Hire, Shashi Rajput, Pradeep Shinde, Gajanan Haral, Ankush Saykhede, Samadhan Shinde, Amol Mungase, Dnyaneshwar Kotkar, Sandeep Shinde, Laxman Hanwate, Sachin Hivale, and others were present. Mayur Patil has instructed the relevant department to repair roads immediately as people here are inconvenienced.