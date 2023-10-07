Round-the-clock darshan for devotees at Kalika Mata Mandir during Navratri

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 4

Sharadiya Navratri festival of village deity Kalika Mata will begin from October 15.

Kalika Devi, Nashik’s Gram Devta, has a yatra held in her honour for all nine days of Navratri. Various religious rituals like havan, yagnya, bhajan, jap are organised in the temple premises these nine days. Also, devotees throng the temple to pay obeisance in large numbers. Despite being at the central location of the city, four to five kilometers of the stretch from the temple turns into a fair place having stalls of various items and entertaining things, like any fair in the rural area.

Therefore, a meeting of stall holders along with officials of Municipal Corporation, Police Commissionerate, and Kalika Mata Devasthan was organised in Kalika Mata Auditorium on Tuesday, October 3 in the background of the upcoming Navratri festival. Many topics were discussed in it, most importantly, the devotees will be provided with 24 24-hour darshan facilities.

President of Kalika Mata Devasthan Keshavrao Patil, Secretary Prataprao Kothavle Patil, Treasurer Subhash Talajia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Kiran Chavan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic Branch) Sachin Bari, Director of NMC’s Solid Waste Department Dr Awesh Palod and others were present. During the meeting, officials along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Chavan inspected the procession route and the places where problems are likely to be encountered.

In terms of security, 51 CCTVs will be utilised to keep watch on the crowd during these nine days. Moreover, 40 male and female security guards have been appointed.

The meeting also focused on implementing the plastic ban by the Nashik Municipal Corporation during the Yatrotsav.

Two days before the Yatrotsav, all operations will be reviewed again.

Info

Yatrotsav till Kojagari

It was discussed to extend the yatra period on the occasion of Kojagari Purnima so that a maximum number of devotees can have darshan of the Goddess. The final decision has yet to be made. The beautiful idols of Mahalakshmi, Mahasaraswati, and Mahakali have always been an attraction for devotees. Therefore, the Devasthan Trust has considered extending the Yatra period.

Info

Arrangements for Navratri festival from October 15

51 CCTV cameras

40 security guards

40 Security Guards by Municipal Corporation

24-hour darshan facility

Ambulance number 108

An ambulance of the NMC

100 volunteers

Donation pass worth Rs 100

Insurance cover for devotees of Rs 2 crores

Insurance of Rs 1 crore for jewels on Goddess idol

Info

Discussion on these topics

1 Separate parking arrangement for stall holders

2 Need more shoe stands

3 No more barricades

4 The potholes on the road from Chandak Circle to the temple to be repaired immediately

5 Extra police bandobast

6 Preparedness of police to stop petty thieves

7 Maximum facilities to be provided for the hassle-less darshan.

Photo 03 Kalika