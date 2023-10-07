Round the clock darshan for devotees at Kalika Mata Mandir during Navratri

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 4

Sharadiya Navratri festival of village deity Kalika Mata is going to start from October 15. In terms of security, 51 CCTVs will be utilised to keep watch on the crowd during the nine days of Navratri. Moreover, 40 male and female security guards have been appointed. Specially, it was also ordered in the meeting that plastic ban by the Nashik Municipal Corporation should be strictly implemented during Yatrotsav.

A meeting of stall holders along with officials of Municipal Corporation, Police Commissionerate and Kalika Mata Devasthan was organised in Kalika Mata Auditorium on Tuesday, October 3 in the background of Navratri festival. Many topics were discussed in it. Due to the special importance of Navratri festival, 24 hours darshan facility has been provided for the devotees. President of Kalika Mata Devasthan Keshavrao Patil, Secretary Prataprao Kothavle Patil, Treasurer Subhash Talajia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Kiran Chavan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic Branch) Sachin Bari, Director of NMC’s Solid Waste Department Dr Awesh Palod and others were present. During the meeting, officials along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Chavan inspected the procession route and the places where problems are encountered. Two days before the Yatrotsav, all operations will be reviewed again.

Yatrotsav till Kojagari

It was discussed in the meeting to extend the yatra period on the occasion of Kojagari Purnima so that maximum number of devotees can have darshan of the Goddess. The final decision has yet to be made. The beautiful idols of Mahalakshmi, Mahasaraswati and Mahakali are always have been attraction for devotees. Therefore, the Devasthan Trust has considered extending the Yatra period.

Arrangements for Navratri festival from October 15

51 CCTV cameras

40 security guards

40 Security Guards by Municipal Corporation

24 hours darshan facility

Ambulance number 108

An ambulance of the NMC

100 volunteers

Donation pass worth Rs 100

Insurance cover for devotees of Rs 2 crores

Insurance of Rs 1 crore for jewels on Goddess idol

Discussion on these topics

1 Separate parking arrangement is required for stall holders

2 Need more shoe stand

3 No more barricades

4 The potholes on the road from Chandak Circle to the temple should be repaired immediately