RTO issues vehicle license to 7037 women

Nashik, Oct 3

Sandip Zirwal

In the nine months from January to September, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has received a lot of women submitting their online applications on the official website to get a driving license. Among them, nearly 7037 women have passed the examination and have been given driving licenses by the Regional Transport Office.

Interest in driving, two-wheelers and four-wheelers that are easy to learn due to driving classes, and new company vehicles in the market, could be the reason behind the increase in the number of women drivers.

License to 26,000 men

More than 33,000 applicants who took the test at the Regional Transport Office for getting a driving license have passed the test. Among those applicants are men and women. It has more than 26,000 men. License to drive two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler as well as heavy vehicle is included.

Number of women drivers increased

The process of obtaining a driving license from the Regional Transport Office has now become very easy and convenient for vehicle owners. As women can also drive if they want, they obtain a driving license from the Regional Transport Office.

Licenses to 8137 women in 2022

Last year in 2022, more than 36,000 men and women vehicle owners had obtained licenses during the nine months from January to September. It includes about 8107 women.

Driving license is compulsory for men and women. Obtaining a vehicle license has become very easy. The government has made all the facilities online so it saves time and money. If you have a driving license, you should drive the vehicle. Follow traffic rules while driving.

- Pradip Shinde, (In-Charge) Regional Transport Officer