Sanitation Worker in Nashik Honored for Returning Lost Gold Mangalsutra

In a heartwarming display of honesty, a female sanitation worker from the Nashik Municipal Corporation showed remarkable integrity after discovering a valuable item. On Tuesday, July 23, Archana Sachin Gangurde, a sanitation worker in Panchawati, found a broken gold Mangalsutra near GT Tyres at Tapovan Corner. Recognizing its importance, Gangurde promptly turned the item over to the Panchawati police station.

The Mangalsutra had been stolen on Sunday, July 21, when Chitra Mahesh Vadnere, a 40-year-old resident of Krishna Nagar, was walking with her husband near Navjeevan Hospital. Two suspects on a black bike snatched Vadnere's 15-gram gold chain. The couple reported the incident to the police, who were unable to locate the suspects despite an immediate response. A case was filed, and the investigation continued.

Two days later, Gangurde found the broken Mangalsutra while performing her cleaning duties. Understanding its significance, she delivered it to the Panchawati police station without hesitation. Her act of integrity received commendation from law enforcement officials. On Thursday, July 25, Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Kad, Police Inspector Administration Sushil Jumde, and Police Inspector Jyoti Amne honored Gangurde with bouquets and shawls.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation also recognized Gangurde’s exemplary behavior. Dr. Avesh Palod, Director of the Solid Waste Management Department, along with Sanjay Darade, Panchawati Divisional Sanitation Inspector, Rakesh Sable, and Deepak Chavan, presented her with certificates and bouquets. Vadnere, the owner of the recovered gold Mangalsutra, was present at the event and expressed her gratitude for Gangurde’s honesty.