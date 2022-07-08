Sanjay Raut: Current government in state is illegal

Nashik: Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that the newly formed government in the state is illegal as a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the split MLAs in the state. He was speaking at a press conference this morning. MP Raut alleged that the BJP could not fight with the Shiv Sena, so it was conspiring to fight against the Shiv Sena by splitting the Shiv Sena MLAs.

Raut also said that he is not talking about BJP now because he has got 40 new people to speak against Shiv Sena. Raut also expressed confidence that he has come to Nashik to prepare for the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections.

"BJP's dream of separating and splitting Mumbai will not be fulfilled as long as there is Shiv Sena, so BJP is deliberately plotting to eliminate Shiv Sena," accused Sanjay Raut.

